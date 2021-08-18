Cancel
EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads gains among Asian currencies

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 Aug 18

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.540 109.57 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.362 1.3621 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 27.873 27.869 -0.01 Korean won 1173.700 1176.3 +0.22 Baht 33.220 33.25 +0.09 Peso 50.355 50.41 +0.11 Rupiah 14390.000 14370 -0.14 Rupee 74.350 74.35 +0.00 Ringgit 4.238 4.236 -0.05 Yuan 6.484 6.4858 +0.03 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.540 103.24 -5.75 Sing dlr 1.362 1.3209 -3.02 Taiwan dlr 27.873 28.483 +2.19 Korean won 1173.700 1086.20 -7.46 Baht 33.220 29.96 -9.81 Peso 50.355 48.01 -4.66 Rupiah 14390.000 14040 -2.43 Rupee 74.350 73.07 -1.73 Ringgit 4.238 4.0400 -4.67 Yuan 6.484 6.5283 +0.68 (Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)

