Labor demands plan for vaccinating children after senator Katy Gallagher’s daughter catches Covid

Several dogs set to be rescued by an animal shelter were reportedly shot dead in rural Australia due to a council’s interpretation of Covid-19 rules.Bourke Shire Council, in New South Wales, are said to have killed the animals to prevent volunteers from the shelter, based in Cobar, from travelling across the state to pick up the animals last week and potentially spreading the virus.The Office of Local Government (OLG), a government watchdog agency, told the Sydney Morning Herald the council claimed it was “protecting its employees and community” from the risk of Covid-19 transmission. A spokesman for the OLG said...