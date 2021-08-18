Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Labor demands plan for vaccinating children after senator Katy Gallagher’s daughter catches Covid

The Guardian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabor is renewing calls for a clearer timetable of when children aged 12 to 15 will be vaccinated, after Katy Gallagher’s teenage daughter contracted Covid-19. The shadow finance minister has labelled the vaccination program a “failure” after her 14-year-old, Evie, contracted Covid, arguing that her family, like many others with teenagers, was left vulnerable to coronavirus.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Adam Bandt
Person
Greg Hunt
Person
Katy Gallagher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Labor#Immunisation Pfizer#Guardian Australia#Abc News Breakfast#Senate#Covid 19 Committee#Abc Radio#Australians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Man's Entire Family Dies Of COVID-19 In 1 Week After Refusing Vaccine

A U.K. man has lost his entire family to COVID-19 in a span of a week after they avoided getting vaccinated. Now, he hopes his story can help fight against vaccine misinformation. Francis Goncalves, a 43-year-old chef from Cardiff, Wales, lost his father, 73; mother, 65; and brother, 40, to...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

How Australia went from being a 'Covid-free paradise' to 'a mess'

SYDNEY — You would have forgiven Australians for feeling smug during much of the Covid-19 pandemic. Early lockdowns combined with extremely strict border measures meant the virus was effectively snuffed out and, with the exception of one state, the country had been largely Covid-free since mid-2020. As case numbers and...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Australian rescue dogs ‘shot dead by council over Covid-19 restrictions’

Several dogs set to be rescued by an animal shelter were reportedly shot dead in rural Australia due to a council’s interpretation of Covid-19 rules.Bourke Shire Council, in New South Wales, are said to have killed the animals to prevent volunteers from the shelter, based in Cobar, from travelling across the state to pick up the animals last week and potentially spreading the virus.The Office of Local Government (OLG), a government watchdog agency, told the Sydney Morning Herald the council claimed it was “protecting its employees and community” from the risk of Covid-19 transmission. A spokesman for the OLG said...
Public HealthThe Guardian

NSW Covid update: record high 919 cases and two deaths as infections continue to rise

New South Wales has hit another grim milestone with a record 919 new Covid cases announced on Wednesday and predictions those numbers would continue to rise. Two deaths were reported, including a woman in her 30s from Sydney’s west who died at home and whose death was revealed on Tuesday afternoon. A man in his 80s who caught Covid at Greenwood aged care in Normanhurst died at Hornsby Ku-ring-gai hospital.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas Children's CEO: FDA should authorize COVID vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

Regarding “Texas Children's identifies 25 cases of kids with both RSV and COVID; hospitalizations rising,” (Aug. 11): At Texas Children’s Hospital, we’ve treated children from all over the world for more than 65 years. The past 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic have been, by far, the most difficult season in our entire history. We are, therefore, taking a stand to protect the vulnerable populations we serve, and those who place their trust in us, by requiring our entire workforce to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
KidsJacksonville Journal Courier

What happens when kids catch COVID and the impact on children

As the delta variant continues to drive up infection rates not just in Illinois but across the nation, coronavirus is disproportionately affecting those who are unvaccinated. Because vaccines are not yet approved for those under the age of 12, that often includes children. "The delta variant is disproportionately affecting unvaccinated...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Axios

Biden's big COVID challenge: Fading vaccines may demand boosters

The Biden administration is intensely scrutinizing coronavirus vaccines' effectiveness over time, facing the daunting task of timing booster shots right while still convincing the unvaccinated that getting the jab is worthwhile. The bottom line: The vaccines still work incredibly well at protecting against severe disease and death, meaning the benefits...
KidsCosmos

COVID-19 vaccines for young children?

A surge of COVID-19 cases among young children and teenagers means vaccinating children could offer them direct protection and help the whole community get closer to herd immunity. Is it necessary to vaccinate young children?. SARS-CoV-2 is much less likely to cause serious illness in children than it is in...

Comments / 1

Community Policy