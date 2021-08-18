Labor demands plan for vaccinating children after senator Katy Gallagher’s daughter catches Covid
Labor is renewing calls for a clearer timetable of when children aged 12 to 15 will be vaccinated, after Katy Gallagher’s teenage daughter contracted Covid-19. The shadow finance minister has labelled the vaccination program a “failure” after her 14-year-old, Evie, contracted Covid, arguing that her family, like many others with teenagers, was left vulnerable to coronavirus.www.theguardian.com
Comments / 1