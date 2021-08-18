Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

McDonald's adding pull-apart glazed donuts to its menu for fall

By Amber Sutton
southernthing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald's will soon start offering glazed donuts for a limited time as part of its line of bakery goods in case you want something sweet with that McDouble. If you've ever gone home to visit your parents after a long absence and your mother says, "You must have ridden with the windows down," you know how to recognize a southern insult. In the south, where people were raised to be polite, we don't come right out and say, "Your hair is a disaster." So how do you know?

www.southernthing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Southerners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPopculture

McDonald's Introduces New Sweet Treat to Menu

The McDonald’s menu is about to get a little sweeter! After expanding its McCafé menu eight years ago with the McCafé Bakery lineup, the beloved fast food chain is getting ready to offer its first limited-edition offering to join the McCafé Bakery, and it’s perfect for a morning drive-thru run! Beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 1, McDonald's customers will be able to order Glazed Pull Apart Donuts, which promise to bring "bites of joy" for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Leave A Restaurant Immediately If You Notice The Floor Is Sticky

It's never a good sign to notice a sticky floor at a restaurant. It can mean many things, ranging from the mundane spilled drink to the more disgusting scenarios that are best left unsaid. There's nothing quite as annoying as sitting in a booth at your favorite restaurant and, suddenly, having to peel your arm off a sticky tabletop. Who can forget the sound of their shoe soles slapping against the sticky tiles or the wet floor of a restaurant's bathroom floor and the main dining area?
Food & DrinksPopculture

McDonald's Pulls 'Misleading' Ad for Its Quarter Pounder

McDonald's has pulled a "misleading ad for its Quarter Pounder, after a legal battle that brought questions about the beef used in the burger. According to the Daily Hive, McDonald’s promoted the meal by advertising that the beef used in the sandwich is "sustainably sourced." However, in the fine print, the company stated that the meat is "at least 30%...from certified from sustainable sources."
RestaurantsPosted by
The Independent

Milkshakes off the menu as McDonald’s hit by supply chain issues

Fast food giant McDonald’s has run out of milkshakes in most of its UK restaurants due to supply chain problems.The burger chain has also been left without bottled drinks across its 1,250 outlets in England Scotland and Wales as the lorry driver shortage takes its toll.A spokesman said the group is “working hard to return these items to the menu”.He said: “Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products.“Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.“We apologise for any inconvenience, and...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Pizzeria's Desperate Job Posting Is Turning Heads

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everyone, especially those in the food and beverage industry. And even though vaccines have been rolled out (with the first official one now FDA-approved) and many places have fully reopened, the F&B world is still experiencing challenge after challenge. One of the biggest...
Restaurantsgentside.co.uk

Woman finds bolts and nuts in her Domino's Pizza order

A woman received a little more than she could chew after ordering from Domino's Pizza. Upon opening the box in which her pizza came packaged in, she discovered the top of her pizza covered in bolts and nuts amidst the rest of the toppings of the famous Italian dish she ordered.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's Is Adding a Craveable New Bakery Item to the Menu

Fall menu specials are beginning to crop up all over the quick-service industry, and McDonald's isn't one to be outdone in the fast-food popularity contest. So the chain is stepping up its game and has just announced a new fall menu item of its own, one that will bring a sweet, craveable softness to your morning routine.
RestaurantsFOXBusiness

McDonald's removes milkshakes from menu in Britain due to shortage

This time, it isn’t the milkshake machine’s fault. While it may be a popular summer treat, milkshakes will not be available for McDonald’s customers in Britain. The fast-food chain is apparently suffering from shortages due to issues with the supply line and have had to pull the popular item off of its menus in the country.
RestaurantsPosted by
Outsider.com

McDonald’s Adding Twist to Beloved Menu Item for Limited Time Only

McDonald’s is a staple in the fast-food world. Just about anywhere you go, you’ll see those iconic golden arches rising above rooftops. As a result, they serve millions of people every year. However, it’s hard to keep all of those customers happy with the same old thing over and over. Sure, Big Macs and McNuggets are great and all, but variety is the spice of life. So, with that in mind, the fast-food giant has introduced a brand new menu item. Unfortunately, it will only be available for a limited time.
RestaurantsPosted by
KFI AM 640

Dunkin' Donuts' Fall Menu To Arrive 'Earlier Than Ever Before'

Dunkin' Donuts' fall menu will be returning earlier than expected in 2021. The Massachusetts-based company announced its plans to launch its "pumpkin packed" fall menu beginning on August 18 in a news release shared on its official website Wednesday (August 11). The national donut and coffee chain plans to adds...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

McDonald's Sweet New Breakfast Menu Item Is Turning Heads

From September 1st until a currently undisclosed endpoint, McDonald's will offer glazed pull apart donuts as part of their McCafé Bakery lineup. The idea is that the donut will be reduced to a series of smaller blobs of deliciousness glued together by their glaze. One might interpret this as the chain essentially serving Munchkins but with a tearing gimmick that speaks to the destructive streak in our souls.
Food & DrinksPosted by
POPSUGAR

It's Time to Pumpkin Spice Up Your Coffee! Dunkin' Is About to Drop Its Fall Menu

It takes just one changing leaf to turn our minds to fall, and with the (extremely small) hint of autumn in the air, we've got to ask: where's Dunkin's pumpkin spice latte at? The doughnut shop is where many of us go for our daily cup of Joe, but there have been no signs of a fall menu . . . until now. In a press release, Dunkin' revealed that it'll be dropping its signature pumpkin spice latte alongside its entire fall menu on Aug. 18 — the earliest its PSL has ever come out!
RestaurantsPosted by
Audacy

McDonald's announces addition of doughnuts to the menu

Over the last few years, the fast food wars has been about one item; the chicken sandwich. Now, McDonald's is making a new addition to the menu that could spark yet another battle for fast food dominance. The iconic fast food chain recently announced they will be adding doughnuts to...
Restaurantsaudacy.com

Pancakes and beer? IHOP adding beer, wine, and champagne to its menu

We all know nothing beats a nice full breakfast to start your morning, but what about pairing that with a nice, cold tall one as well?. IHOP just announced they will be adding beer, wine, and champagne to the menu to several of its locations and if all goes well, the chain plans to expand the offerings to ALL of its locations.
Restaurantsmix1079.com

This new McDonald’s Menu Item Will Go Great With a Coffee

As, if rolling through the McDonald’s drive was not tempting enough, they just added this to the menu. McDonald’s offers Pull Apart Doughnuts on Menu McDonald’s has just announced that starting September 1st, it will feature Pull-Apart Doughnuts on its menu. Pretty sure McDonalds hopes you pair it with a coffee. The McCafe Bakery will feature these warm sweet treats just in time for the fall season. The glaze will be the flavor of choice for these limited-time treats at the McCafe Bakery, which has no expiration date as of yet. Where is your favorite place to get Doughnuts from? Would you try these McDonald’s Doughnuts?
RecipesNew England Today

Pull-Apart Cranberry Sugar-Pecan “Bundt” Bread with Cranberry Glaze

Pull-Apart Cranberry Sugar-Pecan “Bundt” Bread with Cranberry Glaze. This slightly sweet, fluffy pull-apart bread is studded with toasted pecans and cranberries and drizzled with a cranberry glaze. It’s also tremendously fun to eat. The recipe calls for instant yeast, and if placed in a warm spot, the dough rises quickly and magnificently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy