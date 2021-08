The Chevelle is an automotive icon. Whether it be from the incredible stunts depicted in movies such as Jack Reacher or The Barefoot executive. Or from just a couple of old guys reminiscing on the fun they might have had in the car. There is no doubt that the 2nd generation Chevelle will live on in history as one of America’s greatest muscle cars. In recent years the Chevelle has become most famous for its use in an unthinkably large number of resto-mod builds. Of course, no other car quite fits the idea of classic muscle car styling combined with a touch of the modern better than the 1972 Chevelle. This car is a perfect example of that, a beautiful 1972 black and silver Chevelle.