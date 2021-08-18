Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Detectives seek info after cellphone video captures woman screaming from van in Newhall

By KTLA Digital Staff
KTLA.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities are investigating after cellphone video emerged in which a woman is heard fervently screaming for help from a van that fled in Santa Clarita last week. The nearly two minutes of footage was recorded by a bystander the evening of Aug. 12 in a residential area of Newhall, near the corner of Calgrove Boulevard and Creekside Drive, the Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a crime bulletin.

ktla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Newhall, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes Benz Sprinter#The Sheriff S Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump accuses Jan. 6 panel of trying to distract

Former President Trump accused the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol of trying to “distract” with its latest request for records. In a statement issued through his Save America PAC, Trump slammed the “Leftist ‘select committee’” for asking for documents and communications from his administration as part of its probe.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy