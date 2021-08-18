Cancel
Tuesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Wednesday’s schedule

By Morning Call Staff, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 8 days ago

Here are Tuesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results as well as Wednesday’s schedule.

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

No events scheduled.

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

LOCAL GOLF

Olde Homestead G.C.

Ladies Invitational — 1. Pat Butler, Roxane Snyder, Tracy Applegate, Alana Klobusicky 99, 2. Emily Biechy, Jennifer Edwards, Karen Lill, Cyndi Gillette 101, 3. Valerie Sherwin, Donna Stortz, Carole O’Reilly, Jill Krause 110, 4. Donna Nardo, Cindy Massa, Karen Nielson, Maria Church 110, 5. Stephanie Test, Deb Heckenberger, Joanne Schmidt, Jody Stahley 122

Closest to the Pin: 1. Donna Nardo No. 9 30′8″, 2. Tracy Applegate No. 17 29″

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

