Burleson County, TX

Burleson County deputy shot near Snook, standoff with suspect underway

KAGS
KAGS
 8 days ago

Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting involving a Burleson County Deputy Tuesday night.

Texas DPS spokesperson Sgt. Justin Ruiz confirmed the deputy was shot trying to serve a warrant to a person at a home just west of Snook on FM 60. The deputy was taken to a hospital in Brazos County, their condition is not known at this time.

Authorities said the shooting suspect has now refused to come outside and cooperate with law enforcement. They have not identified the person or what the warrant was for.

FM 60 is closed west of Snook and east of Highway 36.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you with information as it becomes available.

