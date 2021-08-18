Joshua Franco In Line To Face Winner Of Estrada-Chocolatito Rubber Match, Per WBA Order

Joshua Franco is now in position to land a dream fight for his next ring appearance. Or at least an upgrade in title status. The current top-rated junior bantamweight is the latest benefactor of the current efforts by the World Boxing Association (WBA) to reduce the number of titlists within its organization. Franco defended a secondary version of the WBA 115-pound crown following a repeat win over Australia’s Andrew Moloney (21-2, 14KOs; 1ND) in the final leg of their bizarre trilogy, which came this past Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. San Antonio’s Franco went up 2-0 with one No-Decision in their three-fight set, with aspirations of moving on to bigger game.