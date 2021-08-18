‘I love it’: Families, students gear up for new school year with donated supplies from back-to-school drive
MADISON, Wis. – Students are gearing up to go back to school, and hundreds will be able to do so with some new gear. News 3 Now partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County for a back-to-school supply drive to counteract the rising cost of school supplies. That culminated Tuesday night in the distribution of 300 backpacks filled with school supplies for students of all ages.www.channel3000.com
