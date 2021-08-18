Cancel
Madison, WI

‘I love it’: Families, students gear up for new school year with donated supplies from back-to-school drive

Channel 3000
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. – Students are gearing up to go back to school, and hundreds will be able to do so with some new gear. News 3 Now partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County for a back-to-school supply drive to counteract the rising cost of school supplies. That culminated Tuesday night in the distribution of 300 backpacks filled with school supplies for students of all ages.

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

 

