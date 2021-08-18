Cancel
Public Health

Pandemic changed methadone treatment

Texarkana Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's one more lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic: It appears safe to relax restrictions on methadone, the oldest and most stigmatized treatment drug for opioid addiction. Last spring, with coronavirus shutting down the nation, the government told methadone clinics they could allow stable patients to take their medicine at home unsupervised.

