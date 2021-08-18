Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 8 Franchise Quarterbacks Drafted Since 2019

Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 8 NFL quarterbacks drafted since 2019 with the highest ceilings. “He doesn’t play with enough urgency. He’s got a huge arm. He very much reminds me of Jay Cutler, where he’s got a cannon for an arm and they’ve got some really nice pieces, but I question maturity, and he doesn’t play with a lot of urgency. There’s no doubt that there’s something there but right now it doesn’t work for me, and I don’t know if he has the right coach. He’s gotta play Mahomes twice, Derrick Carr twice, and Justin Herbert twice; that’s a gauntlet.”