Intel Eliminating Some of Its Artificial Intelligence Ambitions in a RealSense

By Kehl Bayern
Light Stalking
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntel might be doubling down on its core business and jettisoning its AI-based camera ambitions in the process. Specifically, the company is closing its RealSense artificial intelligence-powered cameras that, among other things, were used for the development of facial recognition technology. In a statement to CRN confirming the closure, Intel said it would meet current obligations with regard to RealSense but that, moving forward, there is no future for the division. The company further stated that it would shift talent around in the company and incorporate what it learned from its brief dalliance with AI camera tech.

