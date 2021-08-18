Intel Eliminating Some of Its Artificial Intelligence Ambitions in a RealSense

In recent times, it is no longer news to affirm that the day and age is on the brink of increasingly intense Artificial Intelligence. So, if you are reading this and have never come across the term AI, it is either of two things. You are either not as exposed or enlightened as you think or you have chosen not be abreast of the tides. If I were you, I’d move my mountain of ignorance and take the time to read a little further.