Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Texas Supreme Court rules state House Democrats can be arrested to force attendance at Capitol

News Channel Nebraska
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Supreme Court has ruled that the state House may compel the attendance of its members by civil arrest, overturning a lower court order from earlier this month. The Texas House has yet to reach a quorum during the second called special session because the majority of House Democrats have been absent from the floor since July 12, when they initially fled the state to break quorum during the first special session as a way to block restrictive voting legislation.

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Dade Phelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#House Democrats#The Texas Supreme Court#Republican#Democratic#The Supreme Court#Cnn#General S Office#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Travis County, TXPosted by
Reform Austin

Texas Supreme Court Rules Against Abbott

As schools and local authorities across the state continue fighting Governor Greg Abbott’s prohibition of mask mandates, the Texas Supreme Court has ruled to allow Travis County’s school mask order. Issued on Thursday, the ruling denies Abbott’s request to block a Travis County Judge’s temporary restraining order to the Governor’s...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas Democrats cheer as U.S. House passes federal voting rights bill

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed legislation bolstering the federal Voting Rights Act as Texas Republicans in Austin work to swiftly advance new voting restrictions the bill is aimed at preventing. The federal legislation, which passed along party lines, would again require states with a history...
Congress & CourtsCBS Austin

Texas House to debate election bill on Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — After Democrats kept the Texas House of Representatives below the minimum number of members required to take action on bills for more than a month, the election bill at the center of soured relations between the two parties will be among the first pieces of legislation members will be able to vote for on the floor for the first time since the end of the regular session in May.
Texas Stateconchovalleyhomepage.com

Texas House Democrats correct House GOP Members’ misrepresentation of Special Session Quorum cautioning: “A quorum is not perpetual”

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Democrats released a statement on the Texas House of Representatives reaching a quorum last week. The full statement is below. Last Thursday, Texas voters witnessed a gleeful GOP celebrate and misrepresent the existence of a constitutional quorum on the House Floor. This staged quorum production was not only premeditated, but also premature. We remind our colleagues that there is no such thing as a “perpetual quorum.” Specifically, there must always be a minimum of 100 Members present on the House Floor to establish the quorum necessary to vote on every single piece of legislation. There is no indication or commitment from any Texas House Democrat that this will occur. We have not seen the final versions of any of the divisive bills on the special session call and Republican leadership has not expressed any willingness to negotiate with House Democrats.
Congress & CourtsVox

The Supreme Court’s stunning, radical immigration decision, explained

The Supreme Court handed down an order Tuesday evening that makes no sense. It is not at all clear what the Biden administration is supposed to do in order to comply with the Court’s decision in Biden v. Texas. That decision suggests that the Department of Homeland Security committed some legal violation when it rescinded a Trump-era immigration policy, but it does not identify what that violation is. And it forces the administration to engage in sensitive negotiations with at least one foreign government without specifying what it needs to secure in those negotiations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy