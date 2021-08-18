Cancel
Virginia State

Virginia's trauma-informed network receives $1 million in funding. Local chapter waits for details.

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia’s Trauma-Informed Community Network will receive $1 million in funding following the state's recent special session. The Southside chapter of TICN, which encompasses Petersburg, has yet to receive word of its portion of the grant. Overall, the money will be used to educate community organizations and individuals on evidence-based services and trauma-informed care.

