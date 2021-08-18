Former Rutgers star Carli Lloyd announces retirement from professional soccer
Carli Lloyd, one of the greatest women’s soccer players of all time, is calling it a career. Lloyd announced that decision on Tuesday night in a series of Tweets:. Lloyd, who played at Rutgers from 2001-04, is expected to play in a series of friendlies with the United States Women’s National Team in the coming weeks. Lloyd is fresh off helping the US win the Bronze Medal at the Tokyo Olympics.saturdaytradition.com
Comments / 0