Former Rutgers star Carli Lloyd announces retirement from professional soccer

By Spenser Davis
saturdaytradition.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarli Lloyd, one of the greatest women’s soccer players of all time, is calling it a career. Lloyd announced that decision on Tuesday night in a series of Tweets:. Lloyd, who played at Rutgers from 2001-04, is expected to play in a series of friendlies with the United States Women’s National Team in the coming weeks. Lloyd is fresh off helping the US win the Bronze Medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

