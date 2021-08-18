Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp finish Summer League strong; get contracts

The player who grabbed the most attention in the Pistons' draft class was always going to be the one they picked in the first round. Regardless of whether they selected Cade Cunningham, someone else, or traded the first pick, the story surrounding the first pick is just too juicy to be passed over by anyone or anything else. Picking up Luka Garza in the second round was a faint rumble in comparison, despite the clamoring that would have surrounded his acquisition by most other teams.