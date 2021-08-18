Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp finish Summer League strong; get contracts
(WHBF) — The 2021 Summer League came to an end for a couple of Hawkeyes on Monday. Luka Garza and the Detroit Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 79-78; while Joe Wieskamp and the San Antonio Spurs fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-91. It was the third straight win for the Pistons, which happened to coincide with a third straight good game from Garza. This time, the second-round pick finished with a game-high in points with 21 and rebounds with 15. He also shot the ball well, hitting eight of his 16 shots, including two threes.www.siouxlandproud.com
Comments / 0