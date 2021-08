Adam Beam SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California will require all of its roughly 2.2 million health care workers and long-term care workers to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30 as the nation’s most populous state is losing ground in the battle against new infections of a more dangerous coronavirus variant. The order, issued Aug. 5 by the California Department of Public Health, is different from what Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said last month when he announced health care workers would have the choice of either getting vaccinated or submitting to weekly testing. Now, the order does not give health care workers a choice. It says all must be fully vaccinated by the end of September, with exceptions for people who decline the vaccine because of a religious belief or workers who.