Hopewell, VA

State health officials say three cases traced to Hopewell elementary school are outbreak

Progress Index
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOPEWELL — Three COVID-19 cases traced to one city elementary school now classify as an outbreak within Hopewell's school system, area health officials said. "As of August 17th, since July 1, we have one confirmed outbreak in the Crater Health District school systems," the Crater Health District said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "Outbreaks for schools encompass all school activities, to include summer school, sports teams and regular school sessions. VDH is investigating other potential outbreaks, but no others are confirmed at this time."

www.progress-index.com

