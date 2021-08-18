Catch Leesburg High team on Habitat Academy this Saturday; Season 2 premieres on FOX35+
LEESBURG — Season two of Habitat Academy, a series following the most recent Habitat for Humanity build in Leesburg, is airing this month on FOX35+. The series, produced by Red Apples Media, features nine monthly webisodes chronicling the Leesburg High School Construction Academy's efforts as they worked side-by-side with Habitat volunteers. Over the course of the season, the Leesburg High team joined local trades to build a home from the ground up for one lucky family.www.dailycommercial.com
