Amazon grocery VP Wei Gao is company's latest exec to leave
Amazon.com Inc. is losing the leader of its grocery division, an executive who once shadowed former CEO Jeff Bezos. The company confirmed Wei Gao, vice president of grocery tech, product and supply chain, will leave the tech giant, as first reported by Insider. She's been with Amazon for 16 years, spending two of them as a shadow to Bezos. Her official title during that time, 2018 to 2020, was technical adviser to the CEO. CEO Andy Jassy once held the title as well. Gao was the second woman to fill the role.www.bizjournals.com
