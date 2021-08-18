Amazon grocery VP Wei Gao is company's latest exec to leave

Leadership is the core of any project, business, or monetary endeavor. In order to accomplish their goals, companies will rely on their leaders to make decisions that will benefit the business and the people working there. However, this is unfortunately not always the case. Sometimes when the employees need them the most, their leader will fall short on their promises to look after their business, and instead focus on looking out for themselves. This is unfortunately what the staff of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium discovered. When the zoo found a massive chunk of their finances missing, an investigation was performed in order to figure out where the money was going. The results of that investigation were that high level executives were using the zoo’s resources for their own personal benefit.