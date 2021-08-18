‘Save the Children’, IRIS helping families in Afghanistan, those fleeing as Taliban takes back control
(WTNH) — More than ever, there is concern for the children of Afghanistan. That’s why the work of organizations like “Save the Children” is critical. In the past month, an estimated 75,000 children have had to flee their homes in Afghanistan. In addition to the political and military conflict, drought and fallout from COVID-19 have left more children without food and thousands of more children living outside without food or medical care.www.wtnh.com
