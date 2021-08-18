Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Lego Masters’ Top 5 teams revealed: Who do you WANT to win Season 2? [POLL]

By Marcus James Dixon
Posted by 
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBfAv_0bUkaJoB00

After the elimination of Bryan & Lauren from the August 17 episode of “ Lego Masters ,” there were only the Top 5 teams remaining in the competition: brothers Caleb & Jacob , friends Dave & Richard , brothers Mark & Steven , friends Natalie & Michelle and brothers Zack & Wayne . Of this quintet of talented duos, who do you WANT to win Season 2 of Fox’s reality TV show? Vote in our poll below and then be sure to defend your choice in the comments section.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Lego Masters’ Season 2

“It was the experience of a lifetime,” Bryan & Lauren said after their tearful elimination. “We wanted to bring imagination and joy and happiness to every one of our builds, and tell stories that would make people smile, and hopefully bring joy to a lot of families. So we hope we did that.”

The siblings were ousted because of their performance in the “Puppet Masters” episode that required the teams to build moveable puppets with personality. Their creation was a lovable dog named Hazel the Princess Pup, with a British accent and big eyes. Unfortunately, Brickmaster judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard thought Bryan & Lauren’s puppet lacked movement and was too blocky.

Also in the bottom this week, but safe, were Michelle & Natalie with their singing grandma creation named Betty Bricks. The friends’ build was too heavy and its arm broke off midway through the puppet show, leaving the judges wanting more.

At the other end of the spectrum, the two top teams of the week were Mark & Steven with their Bernie the Burnt Out Dragon puppet and Zack & Wayne with their pirate-like fencer named Panachio. Mark & Steven won the challenge with the judges remarking on their amazing sculpting abilities.

SEE Was Josie Clemens robbed on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’? Gordon Ramsay says she ‘still needs more time to grow’ [POLL]

Here is the current track record for each of the Top 5 remaining teams on “Lego Masters” Season 2:

3 challenge wins
Dave & Richard (“ Make And Shake ,” “ Demolition Derby ” and “ Bricking Wind “)

2 challenge wins
Mark & Steven (“ One Floating Brick ” and “ Puppet Masters “)

1 challenge win
Natalie & Michelle (“ Hats Incredible! “)
Zack & Wayne (“ LEGO Day Parade “)

0 challenge wins
Caleb & Jacob

Comments / 0

GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
284
Followers
333
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Masters#Do You Want To#Lego Bricks#Puppets#British#Bryan Lauren#Michelle Natalie#Bernie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

LEGO Masters: Season Three? Has the FOX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, the LEGO Masters TV show pits teams of LEGO enthusiasts against other teams in challenges of imagination, design, and creativity. Will Arnett hosts while expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett serve as judges. Armed with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks, teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges. In each episode, Arnett and the judges encourage the builders, introduce various challenges, and put the builders’ creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most progress to the next round while other teams are eliminated. In the finale, the top teams face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of LEGO Masters.
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

‘MasterChef’ season 11 episode 10 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘Cook for Your Legend’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“MasterChef: Legends” entered the black apron stage of the competition this week, with the Top 9 chef-testants all being tasked with a special “Cook for Your Legend” challenge. Since Joseph Manglicmot won immunity last week, he was safe from this week’s elimination. The other remaining home cooks were: Abe Konick, Alejandro Valdivia, Anne Hicks, Autumn Moretti, Kelsey Murphy, Lexy Rogers, Michael Newman and Suu Khin. Of note, there was no special legend this week joining host Gordon Ramsay and judges Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez. SEEEverything to know about ‘MasterChef’ Season 11, titled ‘Legends’ Below, read our minute-by-minute “MasterChef” recap of Season...
TV SeriesPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ season 20 episode 10 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘More Than a Sticky Situation’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Things got sticky during Monday’s episode of “Hell’s Kitchen,” as the final nine chef-testants competed in everyone’s favorite challenge, the Blind Taste Test. If a person got their ingredients wrong, they would be covered in messy substances like butter, chocolate and popcorn. Later, one team came unhinged during dinner service. A lot is at stake this year for the ultimate winner, as they’ll claim a head chef position at Gordon Ramsay‘s steakhouse at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. SEE‘Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns’ cast: Meet the 18 chefs for Season 20 Below, read our minute-by-minute “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns” recap of Season...
Stockton, CAPosted by
GoldDerby

28% of ‘Lego Masters’ viewers say sushi chefs Zack & Wayne deserve to win Season 2 [POLL RESULTS]

As the race to win “Lego Masters” Season 2 winds down, viewers are singling out brothers Zack & Wayne as their favorite team still in the competition. These sushi chefs from Stockton, CA have only won a single challenge so far (the introductory “LEGO Day Parade” comp), however our readers have named the lovable bros as the team who most deserves to take home the $100,000 prize and the “Lego Masters” trophy. It’s a close race, as there’s actually a tie for second place between two more sets of brothers, Caleb & Jacob and Mark & Steven. Here are the complete...
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – LEGO Masters Season 2 – Philip and Maria

Tai Freligh interviews this week’s eliminated LEGO Masters contestants…. Hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett, season two of LEGO Masters airs every Tuesday (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, bringing imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Once again, teams of two will compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges – including an earthquake tower challenge, a demolition derby, a LEGO fashion show and more – to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builders. Each week, Flickering Myth’s Tai Freligh will be chatting with the eliminated contestants. This week Tai talks with Philip and Maria about their time on the show, lessons learned and more about the build that ended their time on the show.
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

Was Josie Clemens robbed on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’? Gordon Ramsay says she ‘still needs more time to grow’ [POLL]

One of the early front-runners to win “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns,” 22-year-old Josie Clemens, was just eliminated from the competition. Host Gordon Ramsay took her jacket in the August 16 episode after being nominated by the Red Team’s temporary leader, Kiya Willhelm. Kiya was adamant that the private chef from Macomb, Michigan was the worst chef on her team, so she didn’t bother discussing it with her other cohorts. Do you think Josie was robbed of a shot of making it to the Top 8 of Season 20? Vote in our poll below. Gordon’s decision came down to Josie vs. Steven...
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6’: Which eliminated queen do YOU want to return? [POLL]

All season long, fans of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” have been warned there’s a “game within a game” twist on the horizon for the eliminated queens. Well, it looks like it’s finally here. After sashaying away in the ninth episode of the Paramount+ reality TV show, Eureka was given more information by host RuPaul Charles than anyone else before her. “Don’t leave, it’s not over … yet,” Mama Ru explained while Eureka ran around the werk room looking for a wig to wear to appear presentable. “Prepare for the lip sync of your life and report to the main...
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

Who was most robbed in ‘America’s Got Talent’ Quarterfinals 1: Canine Stars, Beyond Belief, Gangstagrass, Sethward, Matt Johnson? [POLL]

And just like that, the first five acts of “America’s Got Talent” Season 16 have been cut from the competition. The Canine Stars, Beyond Belief Dance Company, Gangstagrass, Sethward and Matt Johnson all heard the unfortunate news during the Quarterfinals 1 live show, which aired August 11 on NBC. Of this quintet of eliminated acts, which one do YOU think was most robbed of a shot of making it into the semifinals? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice down in the comments section. At the other end of the spectrum, seven talented acts were given the green...
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ squabble: Sam Garman accuses Antonio Ruiz of being his ‘demise’ in the competition

“Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns” chef-testants Samuel Garman and Antonio Ruiz had an agreement going into their final judgment before Gordon Ramsay: neither would say a bad word about the other, and they’d let their track records be the sole determining factor of who went home. Sounds good on paper, right? When Gordon asked Sam who was the weakest link on the Red Team, Sam honored his buddy by refusing to answer. But that only angered the renowned British chef more and more. He then turned to Antonio and asked the same question, and Antonio fired back a one-word death shot:...
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ fans want Scarlet Envy to return via ‘game within a game’ twist [POLL RESULTS]

Of the nine queens who’ve been told to “sashay away” during this sixth cycle of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” fans have their fingers crossed that Scarlet Envy will be the one to return. Remember, there’s been a “game within a game” twist all season long, with host RuPaul Charles telling each eliminated contestant to stop packing their bags because it’s “not over yet.” In our recent poll, a leading 27% of viewers voted that they’re hoping for a second dose of Scarlet. There was a tie for second place as Jan and Eureka both earned 16% of the vote....
TV & VideosBig Brother 17

Big Brother 23: Counting The Votes In Week 7 [POLL]

As The Cookout alliance gets further into the eliminate plus ones phase of Big Brother 23, the harder it gets on the members. No one really wants to see their “pawns” go, but in order to stick to their plan, it’s time. This week it’s Tiffany and Hannah’s plus ones on the block, Claire and Derek X. Of course Hannah is more than ready to let hers go, as is Tiffany, but there’s a catch. Tiffany actually prefers Hannah’s pawn to stay over her own. She’s grown more attached to Derek X, and think he’s more naive than Claire. Tiffany thinks Claire is starting to catch on to the Cookout, and we think she’s right.
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent’: Nightbirde replaced by wildcard singer Storm Large

On August 2, “America’s Got Talent” fans were saddened to learn that Nightbirde, Simon Cowell‘s Golden Buzzer and one of the front-runners to win Season 16, had to withdraw from the competition because of her battle with cancer. “Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention,” she wrote at the time. “I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season.” Since the “AGT” producers had already planned on Nightbirde taking up one of the Top...
Theater & DancePosted by
GoldDerby

Derek Hough would compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ again if this superstar is his partner

Derek Hough is gearing up for his second season as a judge on “Dancing with the Stars” this fall, but that doesn’t mean he’s retired from “Dancing” competition entirely. During an appearance on Tuesday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Hough said he’d “never say never” to being a pro again if the “right partner” came along. Asked by Kelly Clarkson if he had someone in mind, the 17-time pro and record six-time champ did not hesitate to say Celine Dion, whom he met when she performed on the finale of Season 5 — Hough’s first season a pro — way back in...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
GoldDerby

Who’s hosting the 2021 VMAs? Doja Cat gets the coveted gig

On August 25 MTV announced the host for the 2021 Video Music Awards: singer Doja Cat revealed on Instagram that she landed the gig, so she’ll be presiding over the event on Sunday night, September 12, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Which means she’s going to be very, very busy that night. Scroll down for her Instagram post. Doja Cat was already announced as a performer at the event, so she’ll have that on her plate. And she’s also nominated for five awards: Video of the Year and Best Collaboration for “Kiss Me More” with SZA, Best Art...

Comments / 0

Community Policy