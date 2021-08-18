Cancel
Lewisburg, PA

Miller preliminary continued

Milton Daily Standard
 8 days ago

LEWISBURG — The date for the conclusion of a preliminary hearing for a 76-year-old Winfield woman accused of murdering her husband has not yet been set. After more than a dozen witnesses testified during a daylong preliminary hearing for Myrle Miller — held Monday before District Judge Jeff Mensch in the Union County Courthouse — the proceedings were continued to a date to be determined after a witness was reportedly unavailable to testify due to the length of the proceedings.

