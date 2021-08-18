GMC Sierra-Based Jackal Wants To Start A Fight With Ford Raptor
There has never been an answer to the Ford F-150 Raptor from GMC, but PaxPower isn't settling for that by introducing a new version of the Jackal, now based on the GMC Sierra. Of note, the Texas-based tuning company has built a Silverado-based Raptor fighter before that's also named the Jackal. This time around, PaxPower uses another GM truck to stir the pot, based on the company's mantra "building the trucks that the OEMs won’t."www.motor1.com
