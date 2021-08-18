Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 10:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until further notice. * At 9:15 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 7.9 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Major flooding is occurring. * Forecast...Forecast...The river will continue to very slowly fall, but remain above flood stage into the weekend.alerts.weather.gov
