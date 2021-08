If you're thinking about selling your home in the near future, you probably want to know what repairs to consider doing on your house. After all, you know that your home will be professionally inspected. After these inspections, your buyer will ask you to complete repairs or maintenance projects or lower the price of your house. You may as well complete these home projects in your own time before the house goes on the market. Not only will you be able to spread out the costs over more months, but you may also be able to save money by completing some projects on your own.