Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca Tenants Union proposes law to protect renters from eviction without cause

By Faith Fisher
ithaca.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca Tenants Union recently proposed legislation which would give Ithaca tenants enhanced protections against evictions. The Right to Renew legislation landed on the desks of the Planning and Economic Development Board last week, completing the first step of the legislative process. The board will discuss whether to approve the legislation for circulation at its meeting tonight, Aug. 18.

www.ithaca.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Ithaca, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
City
Utica, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Ithaca, NY
Society
City
Town Of Union, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Renters#The Ithaca Tenants Union#Good Cause Eviction#Common Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
House Rent
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump accuses Jan. 6 panel of trying to distract

Former President Trump accused the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol of trying to “distract” with its latest request for records. In a statement issued through his Save America PAC, Trump slammed the “Leftist ‘select committee’” for asking for documents and communications from his administration as part of its probe.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 3

Community Policy