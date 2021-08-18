Ithaca Tenants Union proposes law to protect renters from eviction without cause
ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca Tenants Union recently proposed legislation which would give Ithaca tenants enhanced protections against evictions. The Right to Renew legislation landed on the desks of the Planning and Economic Development Board last week, completing the first step of the legislative process. The board will discuss whether to approve the legislation for circulation at its meeting tonight, Aug. 18.www.ithaca.com
