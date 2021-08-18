Protesters banned from Iowa Capitol reach settlement with the state in First Amendment lawsuit
The Iowa Department of Public Safety and Iowa State Patrol (ISP) will no longer attempt to ban protesters from the Iowa State Capitol for participating in protests, as it did last year, under the terms of a settlement approved by a federal judge on Tuesday. The state of Iowa will also pay $5,000 each to five protesters who sued over being banned from the Capitol by ISP, as well as $45,000 to cover the plaintiffs’ attorney fees.littlevillagemag.com
