Inside Texas Governor Greg Abbott's COVID-19 Diagnosis

By Kelly Braun
Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas who has defied President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci's regulations on countless occasions amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic (via USA Today), joined the growing list of politicians who tested positive for COVID-19. Abbott's diagnosis was announced by Office of the Governor Communications Director Mark Miner, who issued a statement on the governor's official website. The office clarified Abbott "is fully vaccinated."

