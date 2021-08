STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An existing New York City Health + Hospitals (H+H) site in Clifton will be home to a new diabetes center this fall, according to city officials. Mayor Bill de Blasio, H+H Commissioner Mitch Katz and Borough James Oddo made the announcement that the new service would run out of the H+H Gotham/Vanderbilt site at the intersection of Vanderbilt and Tompkins avenues as early as September.