One Piece is teasing Marco the Phoenix's big arrival on Wano with the preview for the next episode of the anime! After much anticipation, the War on Onigashima is now in full swing. Luffy and the Straw Hats have separated as they make their way deeper into the island, and while some of the rebel forces have managed to stay hidden, Luffy and Zoro have made a big mess of things already and drawn the attention of Kaido's Beasts Pirates forces. But that's not all they have to worry about either as Big Mom's Charlotte Family has been trying to get to the island as well.