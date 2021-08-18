Cancel
Public Health

Health facilities’ readiness for safe surgical care provision in Uganda and the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo during Ebola and COVID-19 era

By Franck Katembo Sikakulya
BioMed Central
 8 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 831 (2021) Cite this article. This study aimed to assess health facilities’ readiness to provide safe surgical care during Ebola and COVID-19 era in Uganda and in the Eastern DR Congo. Methods. A cross-sectional study was conducted in selected national, regional referral...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

#Dr Congo#Population Health#Stata#Hf#Ppe 40 Lrb#Eastern Dr Congo#Evd#The West African
