Antibiotic use and irrational antibiotic prescriptions in 66 primary healthcare institutions in Beijing City, China, 2015–2018

By Yumiti Taxifulati
BioMed Central
 8 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 832 (2021) Cite this article. To identify the patterns of antibiotic use and irrational antibiotic prescriptions in primary healthcare institutions (PHIs) in Dongcheng District of Beijing, China. Materials and methods. All primary healthcare institutions (7 community healthcare centres and 59 community healthcare...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
Beauty & FashionDesign Week

Preview: Design China Beijing pushes sustainability amid climate crisis concerns

With installations that reimagine tradition and highlight waste, the festival aims to showcase sustainability in one of the world’s most industrial nations. Design China Beijing returns in September for a fourth edition with the theme Nature, Nurture and Sustainable Beauty. The focus of Beijing’s four-day festival, organisers explain, will be sustainable materials and industrial research. It aims to showcase China’s “pivotal role” on the global design stage, the festival’s team says, bringing together both home-grown and international speakers, as well as a trade show of over 100 brands and designers under the umbrella of sustainability.
BusinessTechCrunch

China roundup: Beijing takes stake in ByteDance, Amazon continues China crackdown

The Chinese government’s grand plan to assert more control over the country’s internet behemoths continues. This week, The Information reported that a domestic entity of ByteDance sold a 1% stake to a government affiliate in April. The deal was also recorded on Tianyancha, a database of publicly available corporate information, as well as the official enterprise registration index.
ScienceNature.com

Innovative tools take aim at antibiotic-resistant microbes

You have full access to this article via your institution. Maha Farhat spent months in 2007 tending to patients at a hospital in Durban, South Africa. Many were infected with HIV. But the infection that preyed on the then-medical-resident’s mind, and her patients’, was caused not by a virus, but by a bacterium: Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the pathogen that causes tuberculosis. In particular, she was concerned about strains that are resistant to common antibiotics.
EconomyPosted by
Fortune

Beijing’s regulatory blitz drives China stocks to new lows

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. China's leading tech stocks took a fresh shellacking Friday after state media announced that the country has approved a strict new data privacy law that will take effect on November 1. State-controlled Xinhua News...
WorldBioMed Central

The impact of clinical pharmacist services on patient health outcomes in Pakistan: a systematic review

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 859 (2021) Cite this article. The pharmacist’s role shifts from dispensing to bedside care, resulting in better patient health outcomes. Pharmacists in developed countries ensure rational drug use, improve clinical outcomes, and promote health status by working as part of a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals. However, clinical pharmacist services on healthcare utilization in low-and middle-income countries (LMICs) like Pakistan are unclear. As a result, we aim to systematically review pharmacists’ clinical roles in improving Pakistani patients’ therapeutic, safety, humanistic, and economic outcomes.
HealthBioMed Central

Factors associated with early 14-day unplanned hospital readmission: a matched case–control study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 870 (2021) Cite this article. Early unplanned hospital readmissions are burdensome health care events and indicate low care quality. Identifying at-risk patients enables timely intervention. This study identified predictors for 14-day unplanned readmission. Methods. We conducted a retrospective, matched, case–control study between...
ScienceNature.com

Development and validation of LAMP primer sets for rapid identification of Aspergillus fumigatus carrying the cyp51A TR azole resistance gene

Infections due to triazole-resistant Aspergillus fumigatus are increasingly reported worldwide and are associated with treatment failure and mortality. The principal class of azole-resistant isolates is characterized by tandem repeats of 34 bp or 46 bp within the promoter region of the cyp51A gene. Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) is a widely used nucleic acid amplification system that is fast and specific. Here we describe a LAMP assay method to detect the 46 bp tandem repeat insertion in the cyp51A gene promoter region based on novel LAMP primer sets. It also differentiated strains with TR46 tandem repeats from those with TR34 tandem repeats. These results showed this TR46-LAMP method is specific, rapid, and provides crucial insights to develop novel antifungal therapeutic strategies against severe fungal infections due to A. fumigatus with TR46 tandem repeats.
ChinaCoinDesk

Beijing Signals Yearslong Tech Crackdown as Investors Reevaluate China Bets

China's tech crackdown extends far beyond crypto. Key to the crypto industry, the plan calls for more legislation on tech industries and the environment, intensifying law enforcement in finance and ecological management, as well as the "healthy development" of new business models in digital industries. Chinese state-run Xinhua News Agency...
Afghanistanalbuquerqueexpress.com

China In Eurasia Briefing: Beijing, Moscow, And An Eye On Afghanistan

Welcome back to the China In Eurasia briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter tracking China's resurgent influence from Eastern Europe to Central Asia. I'm RFE/RL correspondent Reid Standish and here's what I'm following right now. Beijing, Moscow, And An Eye On Afghanistan. In the latest display of their deepening ties, Beijing and...
Energy IndustryFinancial Times

China green energy stocks clean up after Beijing crackdown

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Renewable energy news. Shares in Chinese clean energy companies have rallied this month as investors bet the sector will benefit from continued government support and avoid the crackdown that has engulfed the technology sector. Beijing’s moves to...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Antibiotic cement plate composite structure internal fixation after debridement of bone infection

An internal fixation composite structure of antibiotic cement plates was created. The aim of this study was to analyse the infection control effect of this structure when applied to treat a bone infection. We retrospectively analysed patients with bone infection admitted to our hospital between January 2013 and June 2019. After debridement, an antibiotic cement plate composite structure was used to fill and stabilize the defects. The treatment effect was evaluated at six months after surgery, and the infection control rate, factors associated with the recurrence of infection, and complications were analysed. If the patients had bone defects, the defect was repaired after infection control, and the infection control rate of all of the patients was re-evaluated at 12 months after surgery. A total of 548 patients were treated with this technique, including 418 men and 130 women. The infection sites included 309 tibias, 207 femurs, 16 radii and ulnae, 13 humeri, and 3 clavicles. After at least 6 months of follow-up, 92 patients (16.79%) had an infection recurrence and needed further treatment. The recurrence rate of the tibia was higher than that of the femur (P = 0.025). Eighty-nine out of 92 patients who relapsed underwent a second debridement with the same method, and the infection control rate after the second debridement was 94.71%. Complications included 8 cases of epidermal necrosis around the incision, 6 cases of internal fixation failure, and 30 cases of lower limb swelling. By the follow-up time of 12 months, another 6 patients had experienced recurrence of infection, and 4 cases were controlled after debridement. Finally, among all 548 cases, 7 patients remained persistently infected, and 6 underwent amputation. The infection control rate was 97.6% at the 1-year follow-up. The clinical efficacy of this new antibiotic cement plate composite structure for internal fixation after debridement of bone infection is stable and reliable.
ScienceNature.com

Rifamycin antibiotics and the mechanisms of their failure

Rifamycins are a class of antibiotics that were first discovered in 1957 and are known for their use in treating tuberculosis (TB). Rifamycins exhibit bactericidal activity against many Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria by inhibiting RNA polymerase (RNAP); however, resistance is prevalent and the mechanisms range from primary target modification and antibiotic inactivation to cytoplasmic exclusion. Further, phenotypic resistance, in which only a subpopulation of bacteria grow in concentrations exceeding their minimum inhibitory concentration, and tolerance, which is characterized by reduced rates of bacterial cell death, have been identified as additional causes of rifamycin failure. Here we summarize current understanding and recent developments regarding this critical antibiotic class.
Public HealthBioMed Central

Emerging epidemics: is the Zanzibar healthcare system ready to detect and respond to mosquito-borne viral diseases?

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 866 (2021) Cite this article. Effective control of emerging mosquito-borne viral diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, and Zika requires, amongst other things, a functional healthcare system, ready and capable of timely detection and prompt response to incipient epidemics. We assessed the readiness of Zanzibar health facilities and districts for early detection and management of mosquito-borne viral disease outbreaks.
HealthNature.com

Adequacy of antibiotic prophylaxis and incidence of surgical site infections in neck surgery

Health care-related infections are frequent and among them surgical site infection (SSI) are the most frequent in hospitals. The objective was to evaluate the adequacy of antibiotic prophylaxis in patients undergoing neck surgery and its relationship with the incidence of surgical site infection (SSI). Prospective cohort study. The adequacy of antibiotic prophylaxis in patients undergoing neck surgery was evaluated. Antibiotic prophylaxis was considered adequate when it conformed to all items of the protocol (antibiotic used, time of administration, administration route, dose and duration). The cumulative incidence of SSI was calculated, and the relationship between SSI and antibiotic prophylaxis adequacy was determined using adjusted relative risk (RR). Antibiotic prophylaxis was administered in 63 patients and was adequate in 85.7% (95% CI 75.0–92.3) of them. The cumulative incidence of SSI was 6.4% (95% CI 3.4–11.8). There was no significant relationship between antibiotic prophylaxis inadequacy and the incidence of SSI (RR = 2.4, 95% CI 0.6–10.6). Adequacy of antibiotic prophylaxis was high and it did not affect the incidence of SSIs.
HealthBioMed Central

Exploring the impact of rural health system factors on physician burnout: a mixed-methods study in Northern Canada

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 869 (2021) Cite this article. Burnout among physicians is a consequence of chronic occupational stresses and emotionally intense work demands. However, much of the evidence exploring burnout is derived from urban settings and may not reflect the work and social contexts of physicians in Indigenous communities or in rural and resource-constrained areas. We sought to characterize health system factors that influence burnout among physicians practicing in the three northern territories of Canada.

