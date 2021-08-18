Antibiotic use and irrational antibiotic prescriptions in 66 primary healthcare institutions in Beijing City, China, 2015–2018

An internal fixation composite structure of antibiotic cement plates was created. The aim of this study was to analyse the infection control effect of this structure when applied to treat a bone infection. We retrospectively analysed patients with bone infection admitted to our hospital between January 2013 and June 2019. After debridement, an antibiotic cement plate composite structure was used to fill and stabilize the defects. The treatment effect was evaluated at six months after surgery, and the infection control rate, factors associated with the recurrence of infection, and complications were analysed. If the patients had bone defects, the defect was repaired after infection control, and the infection control rate of all of the patients was re-evaluated at 12 months after surgery. A total of 548 patients were treated with this technique, including 418 men and 130 women. The infection sites included 309 tibias, 207 femurs, 16 radii and ulnae, 13 humeri, and 3 clavicles. After at least 6 months of follow-up, 92 patients (16.79%) had an infection recurrence and needed further treatment. The recurrence rate of the tibia was higher than that of the femur (P = 0.025). Eighty-nine out of 92 patients who relapsed underwent a second debridement with the same method, and the infection control rate after the second debridement was 94.71%. Complications included 8 cases of epidermal necrosis around the incision, 6 cases of internal fixation failure, and 30 cases of lower limb swelling. By the follow-up time of 12 months, another 6 patients had experienced recurrence of infection, and 4 cases were controlled after debridement. Finally, among all 548 cases, 7 patients remained persistently infected, and 6 underwent amputation. The infection control rate was 97.6% at the 1-year follow-up. The clinical efficacy of this new antibiotic cement plate composite structure for internal fixation after debridement of bone infection is stable and reliable.