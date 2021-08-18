Jellyfish Festival Ads Live Music Line Up to Include Sunday Performances
The Jellyfish Festival is returning to Ocean City this year with a two day line up of music to bring the party to the beach! The Festival starts the Labor Day weekend with the Shore Craft Beer Fest Beer on the Beach event which is the first ever, feet in the sand local craft beer event in Ocean City, Maryland. For only $45, you get three hours of unlimited local craft beer samples with your live music!www.oceancity.com
