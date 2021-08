Holy Taco Cantina announced they will soon open a third location in Boones Creek. The restaurant is a local-favorite and currently has two locations in Johnson City. The new location will feature an open patio. The restaurant has games such as Jenga that customers can play while they eat or grab a beer. No grand opening date has been released yet, but the business says that will be announced very soon. The Boones Creek Holy Taco location will be right across from Paradise Acres Family Farm on North Roan Street.