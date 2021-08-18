Moses Moody scores 14 as Warriors fall to Lakers in final Summer League game

The Los Angeles Lakers took on the New York Knicks in their second game of the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday night, looking for their second straight win. With the new Summer League rules, there are no playoffs and only two teams make the championship, so you essentially have to go undefeated to have a chance at hoisting the trophy. Unfortunately for the Lakers though, they fell to a Knicks team that featured a number of lottery and first-round picks by a score of 91-82.