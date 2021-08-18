Moses Moody scores 14 as Warriors fall to Lakers in final Summer League game
In all, both were among the most productive rookies in Summer League, each averaging more than 16 points and making a positive impact for Golden State when on the court. It's an assuring sign for a front office that hopes Kuminga and Moody can help the team avoid the lottery for a third straight year. In four Summer League games, Kumina averaged 17.3 points on 37.3% shooting (27.8% from 3-point range), 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.8 turnovers.www.warriorscentral.com
