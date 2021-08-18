Cancel
Moses Moody scores 14 as Warriors fall to Lakers in final Summer League game

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn all, both were among the most productive rookies in Summer League, each averaging more than 16 points and making a positive impact for Golden State when on the court. It's an assuring sign for a front office that hopes Kuminga and Moody can help the team avoid the lottery for a third straight year. In four Summer League games, Kumina averaged 17.3 points on 37.3% shooting (27.8% from 3-point range), 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.8 turnovers.

