Colorado Nonprofit ‘Locally Haiti’ Focuses On Petit-Trou-de-Nippes Community After Earthquake – CBS Denver

Colorado Nonprofit 'Locally Haiti' Focuses On Petit-Trou-de-Nippes Community After Earthquake

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – The nonprofit Locally Haiti says the earthquake last week is the latest challenge for a nation with a deep history of struggles rooting from its geography and systemic failures. But the group based in Colorado has spent three decades trying to break through those barriers by focusing on one community on the island and limiting the involvement of large institutions to reach those most in need.

