Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Revel point of sale (POS) review

By Tom Cropper
TechRadar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevel is a great option for smaller retailers giving them the flexibility of a point-of-sale system which they can use on the go. It’s flexible, comes packed with features and is easy to use with relatively little training. Added reports and data insights mean this is much more than just a simple point of sale device and can help businesses gain greater insights into their operations and relationships with customers. However, a relatively high price tag, given its performance, together with a less-than-helpful offline mode detract from the overall offering.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Software#Online Reviews#Customer Loyalty#Pos#Save#Revel Advantage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
SoftwareTechRadar

Pacific Office Automation review

Pacific Office Automation is a popular office technology solution provider operating across the western USA. It offers versatile document management solutions for businesses of all sizes, but these aren’t quite as good as they may appear. With the best document management software, it has become easier than ever to transition...
RetailSFGate

Hypersonix Scores Big with Gartner

Gartner Selects Hypersonix in Two Hype Cycle Reports and The Market Guide for Augmented Analytics Tools. Hypersonix, the leading Enterprise AI platform for Commerce, announced today its recognition by Gartner in the 2021 Hype Cycle reports for Digital Commerce and Retail. Even more significantly, Gartner names Hypersonix in its Market Guide for Augmented Analytics Tools.
InternetTechRadar

SIP vs. VoIP: a guide for businesses

Is SIP Trunking VoIP? Is VoIP the same as SIP? What's the difference between the two?. If you’re setting up a new VoIP business phone system, these questions will sound familiar. You've likely run into the acronyms SIP, or Session Initiation Protocol and VoIP, or Voice over Internet Protocol, together. In fact, navigating the world of business phone systems can often feel like an alphabet soup of acronyms.
Softwareitechpost.com

The Best Accounting Software to Watch in 2021

When you are handling a business, there are a lot of things other than sales that you need to take care of. You need to keep an eye on income, expenses and track your finances. You also need to make calculations for taxes and more. As your business grows, you...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Most UK businesses still not ready for Making Tax Digital

Even though the UK’s Making Tax Digital (MTD) initiative has been mandatory for months now, many firms have still not made the jump and are risking serious fines and penalties for failing to comply. That's according to a report from automated "Purchase to Pay" provider, Yooz, which polled 200 UK...
ComputersInfoworld

What is a data warehouse? The source of business intelligence

Databases are typically classified as relational (SQL) or NoSQL, and transactional (OLTP), analytic (OLAP), or hybrid (HTAP). Departmental and special-purpose databases were initially considered huge improvements to business practices, but later derided as “islands.” Attempts to create unified databases for all data across an enterprise are classified as data lakes if the data is left in its native format, and data warehouses if the data is brought into a common format and schema. Subsets of a data warehouse are called data marts.
ElectronicsRadio Business Report

PPDS Gains Crestron Xio Cloud Certification

Two AV companies have done something that may be of interest to the broadcast industry. Last week, they agreed to a strategic partnership to offer “the most complete and most collaborative versions” of the Crestron XiO Cloud product. This adds new levels of control, management and rapid installation features to Philips displays.
ComputersTechRadar

Best cloud VPS hosting of 2021

At its most basic, a server is a collection of physical components such as motherboard, processor, RAM, storage drivers, etc. A server however is more than the sum of its physical parts. Your server will have an operating system, on top of which you install or deploy additional software or applications. The additional applications can include a control panel to manage different applications and services, and additional applications such as a Content Management System (CMS), an email service, database, etc.
Softwarethepaypers.com

IBM's launches Telum processor to detect fraud in real time

IBM has launched Telum chip, an IBM processor that can perform deep learning predictions on enterprise workloads in real time to address fraud. The processor features on-chip acceleration for artificial intelligence inferencing, or the process of making predictions on data, while transaction are taking place. It’s designed to power a new generation of mainframes used to run banking, finance, trading, and insurance workloads, plus customer interactions, the company said.
HealthPosted by
TechRadar

Stanley Convergent Security Solutions evaluation

The best access control systems are designed to help businesses secure their premises, preventing unwanted access and controlling which employees can go where. There are numerous different systems on the market, and providers across the USA and the rest of the world offer reliable custom solutions. In our Stanley Convergent...
BusinessVentureBeat

Process automation startup Leapwork nabs $62M

No-code automation platform Leapwork today announced it has closed a $62 million series B round co-led by KKR and Salesforce Ventures. The company says the investment, which gives Leapwork a post-money valuation of $312 million, is the largest ever in Denmark and will be used primarily to recruit new full-time employees.
Cell Phonesatlantanews.net

Master Your Rush POS (Formerly Koomi) and TD Merchant Solutions Now Provide an Integrated Payment-Processing Solution for Restaurants

Experiencing significant growth during the pandemic, Master Your Rush (MYR), together with TD Merchant Solutions, will support restaurants in streamlining operations and enhancing customer experience. Montreal, Canada - August 24th, 2021 Montreal-based MYR (formerly known as Koomi) has announced the integration of its point-of-sale (POS) technology with TD Merchant Solutions'...
SoftwareTechRadar

Best CX tools for 2021

The best Customer Experience software (also known as CX, CXM or CEM) allows businesses to manage customer feedback to help optimize sales and customer relations. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. They are equipped with diverse capabilities like content management, contextual help, customer analytics and, of...
InternetDealerscope

How to Optimize Your Digital Showroom for eCommerce

It would be tough to overestimate the impact 2020 had on eCommerce. As in-store shopping became nothing short of dangerous, consumers began experimenting with and adopting a host of e-commerce options — from “traditional” delivery to click-and-collect and other modes. Necessity became the mother of adaptation, forcing people out of their shells, and empowering them as savvy online shoppers.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Traders beware! Ethereum is very likely to drop all the way to…

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. The level above $3,300 has held firm in response to Ethereum’s steady uptrend. A failed breakout attempt, at press time, seemed to be transpiring into a fourth straight red candle on Ethereum’s chart. This was something last seen over a month ago. A few more risks were present in the form of an ascending channel breakdown and sell signals on some of ETH’s indicators.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
EntertainmentPosted by
Indy100

Dairy Queen so desperate for employees they’re offering $2,400 to new hires - but people are skeptical

In an attempt to draw in new employees, businesses across the U.S. are offering incentives to fight against the shortage of workers. In a TikTok that has racked up half a million views, @randa_lauryn’s viral clip shows an American fast-food chain advertising a substantial bonus – simply for signing up. The Dairy Queen sign claims to offer $2,400 to new starters. ‘Now hiring – $2400 sign-up bonus’, the ad read. Naturally, fellow TikTokers were sceptical about the offer and took to the comments to share their confusion and theories. There were many doubts about the chances of receiving the...
SoftwareThe Hacker News

Preventing your Cloud 'Secrets' from Public Exposure: An IDE plugin solution

I'm sure you would agree that, in today's digital world, the majority of applications we work on require some type of credentials – to connect to a database with a username/password, to access computer programs via authorized tokens, or API keys to invoke services for authentication. Credentials, or sometimes just...
EconomyPosted by
TechRadar

Linktree partners with PayPal to allow direct payments

The popular link-in-bio service Linktree has announced a new partnership with PayPal that will allow creators to accept payments in all of the countries where the ecommerce platform is currently available. Through this new collaboration, creators will be able to engage in transactions such as selling products and services, accepting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy