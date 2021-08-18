Revel point of sale (POS) review

Revel is a great option for smaller retailers giving them the flexibility of a point-of-sale system which they can use on the go. It’s flexible, comes packed with features and is easy to use with relatively little training. Added reports and data insights mean this is much more than just a simple point of sale device and can help businesses gain greater insights into their operations and relationships with customers. However, a relatively high price tag, given its performance, together with a less-than-helpful offline mode detract from the overall offering.