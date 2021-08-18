Cancel
Absent House Democrats can be arrested to force return, Texas Supreme Court says

Austin American-Statesman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a victory for Republican leaders in the state Capitol, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday evening that quorum-busting Democrats can be forced to return to the House chamber, using the power of arrest if necessary. Nineteen House Democrats had sued Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, and Gov. Greg Abbott, arguing...

