Suspect in killing of Gresham man, 21, owed victim ‘substantial amount of money,’ court records allege
A 21-year-old Gresham man was fatally shot Friday by a high school friend who owed him a “substantial amount of money,” court documents allege. Gresham police arrested Alec Baldridge on Monday in the killing of Dominic Jacoby, a former standout football and basketball player for Sam Barlow High School. Baldridge, 23, faces charges of second-degree murder and the unlawful use of a weapon.www.oregonlive.com
