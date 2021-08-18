Suspect in killing of Gresham man, 21, owed victim ‘substantial amount of money,’ court records allege

Several headstones were toppled last week at Lone Fir Cemetery, marking the latest spate of vandalism at the Southeast Portland property. The damaged headstones and obelisks sat on the ground beside their bases Wednesday near the cemetery’s main gate on 26th Avenue. Such vandalism — where multiple memorials are damaged in one incident — happens several times annually at Lone Fir and the 13 other historic cemeteries Metro manages, according to an agency official.