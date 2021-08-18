Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gresham, OR

Suspect in killing of Gresham man, 21, owed victim ‘substantial amount of money,’ court records allege

By Jack Forrest
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 21-year-old Gresham man was fatally shot Friday by a high school friend who owed him a “substantial amount of money,” court documents allege. Gresham police arrested Alec Baldridge on Monday in the killing of Dominic Jacoby, a former standout football and basketball player for Sam Barlow High School. Baldridge, 23, faces charges of second-degree murder and the unlawful use of a weapon.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
56K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
Gresham, OR
Sports
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Gresham, OR
Crime & Safety
Multnomah County, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gresham Police#Football#Barlow High School#Facetime#Plaid Pantry#Toyota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Portland resident, 17, killed in Gresham shooting

Gresham police are investigating the fatal Tuesday night shooting of a 17-year-old Portland resident whose brother was killed in a shooting last winter. Medical responders found Seneca Xavier Alexander suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a car stopped near Southeast Division Street and 182nd Avenue shortly after 7:40 p.m, according to police.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Old Town bar shooting suspect turns himself in to police

The suspect in the Old Town bar shooting of a 25-year-old Portland man Sunday morning turned himself in to authorities Monday afternoon, police said. Rolando L. Mingledoff Jr., 22, turned himself in to homicide detectives at 4:38 p.m., police said. He was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Headstones toppled at Lone Fir Cemetery in latest vandalism at SE Portland property

Several headstones were toppled last week at Lone Fir Cemetery, marking the latest spate of vandalism at the Southeast Portland property. The damaged headstones and obelisks sat on the ground beside their bases Wednesday near the cemetery’s main gate on 26th Avenue. Such vandalism — where multiple memorials are damaged in one incident — happens several times annually at Lone Fir and the 13 other historic cemeteries Metro manages, according to an agency official.
Beaverton, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Firefighters rescue 2 from Beaverton apartment fire

Firefighters rescued two people trapped by an apartment fire early Wednesday in Beaverton, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Hillsboro Fire & Rescue dispatched firefighters to a three-story apartment building in the 300 block of Northwest Gina Way at 2:24 a.m. after receiving a report that two people were trapped in a second-floor bathroom, officials said.

Comments / 3

Community Policy