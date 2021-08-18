Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:06:00 Expires: 2021-08-17 19:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a * Flood Advisory for The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County * Until 715 PM HST. * At 406 PM HST, radar indicated slow-moving heavy showers over leeward Big Island near and upslope of Kailua Kona, especially near Palani Junction. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 1 inch per hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Holualoa, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Honalo, Kainaliu, Kealakekua, Kalaoa, Honaunau and Kona International Airport. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 715 PM HST if flooding persists.