Flood Advisory issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:06:00 Expires: 2021-08-17 19:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the * Flood Advisory for The island of Oahu in Honolulu County * Until 645 PM HST. * At 340 PM HST, radar indicated heavy showers continue to fall at a rate of up to 1 inch per hour over southeast Oahu, with the heaviest rainfall occurring near Kaneohe, Aiea and Honolulu. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Waipio, Halawa, Moanalua, Salt Lake, Kalihi, Pearl City, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Iroquois Point, Waikele, Waikane, Waipahu, Manoa, Maunawili, Mililani and Palolo. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 645 PM HST if flooding persists.