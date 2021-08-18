Who should close games for the White Sox?
I think the Sox have some terrific options (in theory) but I’m leaning toward Kimbrel. His last year with the Cubs was INSANE and he just doesn’t seem to take to an eighth-inning role or multiple-inning stretch like a Hendriks or a Kopech. Hendriks seems like a 2.0 version of David Robertson, while Kimbrel has been struggling in a new role after dominating in his typical closer slot. If he blows a couple 9th-inning leads – and I don’t think he will – then we can recalibrate.soxmachine.com
