Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Teen Girl Shot Twice In Head On Tioga Basketball Court, Philadelphia Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
Posted by 
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=342HO4_0bUkUnwl00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a teen girl was shot on a basketball court in Philadelphia’s Tioga section Tuesday night. It happened on the 1900 block of West Ontario Street just before 9 p.m.

Police say the 15-year-old girl was shot once in the face and once in the head. She is currently in extremely critical condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Tioga, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Tioga Basketball Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Shot In Front Of His Apartment In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot in front of his apartment in North Philadelphia. It happened around 2:30 am. Thursday on the 3000 block of North 22nd Street. Police say the 35-year-old victim was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital in stable condition. There’s no word right now on a motive. The gunman remains at large. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Uber Driver Hospitalized After Being Shot Three Times In Head In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 44-year-old Uber driver is in the hospital after a shooting in North Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Police Department said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of North Taney Street around 6:46 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, a 44-year-old man, was shot twice in the left side of the head and once in the right side of the head. Authorities confirmed they found 47 shell casings. The victim was caught in the middle of a shootout, the department said. Police took the victim to a local hospital. He is expected to be OK. A Lyft driver, along with their passenger, was injured in an unrelated shooting in West Philadelphia. Authorities are still investigating the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

HAPPENING THURSDAY: Philadelphia Police To Provide Update On Fairmount Park Rapist Investigation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department will give an update Thursday on their investigation into the Fairmount Park rapist, a serial sexual assault and homicide suspect who started his attacks in 2003. The department said Capt. Mark Burgmann and forensics lab manager Ryan Gallagher will give the update. The briefing will take place at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above. What: Philadelphia Police Department will update on Fairmount Park Rapist investigation When: Thursday, Aug. 26 Time: 2 p.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device. The Fairmount Park Rapist is the suspect behind the following cases: April 30, 2003 – Rape near Kelly Drive and Fountain Green Road July 13, 2003 – Rape and murder near 3500 Conshohocken Avenue October 25, 2003 – Attempted rape at West River Drive, near Falls Bridge August 11, 2007 – Rape near Frankford & Solly, in park Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Southwest Philadelphia Neighborhood Shaken After Early Morning Shooting Hospitalizes 33-Year-Old Mother

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is fighting for her life after Philadelphia police said someone shot her as she sat in front of her Kingsession home. The shooting happened on South 61st Street around 2:30 a.m Wednesday. Neighbor Arnold Canada told CBS3 he heard around eight shots. “I come outside just to see because it was so close, just to see, and I walked down the street, and I see the young lady laying on the ground,” he told Eyewitness News. That victim, a 33-year-old woman, was on the phone when she was shot. Her teenaged daughter and her mother were feet away...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

West Philadelphia Double Shooting Leaves Lyft Driver, Passenger Hospitalized, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in West Philadelphia has sent two men to the hospital. Police said the incident happened in the 100 block of North 63rd Street around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police said a 40-year-old man was shot once in the thigh and a 20-year-old was shot twice in the foot. According to police, one of the victims was a Lyft driver and the other was a passenger. Both are currently in a local hospital and are expected to be OK, police said. A 44-year-old Uber driver was also injured in a shooting Wednesday night; the unrelated shooting happened in North Philadelphia. The department continues to investigate. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating 2 Separate Homicides 15 Minutes Apart

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating two homicides in the city on Tuesday night. Police say a man is dead after he was shot in Kensington. The shooting happened at the corner of North Lee and East Clearfield Streets around 8:03 p.m. Police said the victim was shot twice in the chest. A private vehicle took the victim to the hospital, where he died at 8:15 p.m. The shooting is under investigation. In North Philadelphia, just after 8:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Busti Street, a 47-year-old man was shot in the chest and rushed to an area hospital. Police say he died at the hospital. There are no arrests in either of these homicides. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Ardmore, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Mother Of His Child During Argument Outside Ardmore Bowling Alley

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — A man is now in jail, charged with attempted homicide after a shooting outside of an Ardmore bowling alley earlier this month. Police say 28-year-old Jamil Devon Wynder was arrested Tuesday in Philadelphia. The suspect is accused of shooting the mother of his child during an argument outside Wynnewood Lanes on Aug. 13. Her wounds were non-life-threatening.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

16-Year-Old Charged With Shooting Philadelphia Police Officer Who Responded To Carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old faces numerous charges after shooting a Philadelphia police officer Monday night. According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the teen shot at two officers in full uniform. The incident started after the officers responded to a carjacking in the 2200 block of North Reese Street. Officers drove around the block and saw a man getting out of a car directly in front of the carjacked car, a white Malibu. When the officers went to investigate, they “were immediately fired upon,” the department said. The two left their police car and chasing multiple suspects. One officer was injured by flying glass, while the other was grazed in the head by a bullet. Both have since been released from the hospital. The department said the teen is the one who fired at the officers. He was later found in the 2200 block of North Fairhill Street. The investigation is ongoing.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Annual Basketball Camp Hopes To Provide Discipline For Philadelphia Youth Amid Rising Gun Violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As violence continues to plague youth in Philadelphia, a basketball camp is working toward teaching kids discipline. The camp is happening all this week in West Oak Lane. “I wanted to come to this camp because I wanted to get better at basketball and I wanted to play basketball,” Isaiah Thomas Jr. said. Basketball is the focus of this summer camp, but organizers have ulterior motives. “To encourage young people to recognize the skills that they have and what it takes for them to maximize those skills,” Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said. This is the ninth year for the weeklong Isaiah Thomas...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

24-Year-Old Man Shot In Neck In Hunting Park, In Critical Condition, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 24-year-old man was shot in the neck in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood and is in critical condition. It happened around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday on the 3800 block of North Percy Street. Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire. So far, no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Willingboro, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

Bensalem Man, Tamir Phillips, Arrested For Fatally Shooting 14-Year-Old Boy At Willingboro Gas Station

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday for shooting and killing a teenager at a Willingboro Township gas station over the weekend. Investigators say Tamir Phillips, of Bensalem, shot 14-year-old Jesse Everett in the head at the Phillips 66 gas station on 99 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Saturday.  The investigation revealed that a day before the shooting, the owner of a 2014 Honda Civic had contacted police to report that the vehicle had been stolen. Police say the owner of the Civic would frequently allow Phillips to use the car. Prior to the shooting, Phillips was riding...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

14-Year-Old Boy In Critical Condition After Being Shot Three Times, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 18th Street around 9:14 p.m. Police say the boy was sitting on the front steps of an unoccupied home, when three males, believed to be teenagers, walked up, shot him, and ran away. He was shot twice in the arm and once in the chest. Police took him to a local hospital. The department is also investigating unrelated homicides in the city; the two deadly shootings happened 15 minutes apart. The shooting is still under investigation.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Police Officer Grazed By Bullet While Responding To Carjacking In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is home from the hospital after he was shot while responding to a carjacking in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened as officials say uniformed officers were responding to a call for a carjacking near Susquehanna Avenue and 5th Street, around 8 p.m. Monday. “They responded to what they believed was either the victim’s vehicle,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “Without warning the officers were actually shot at.” A witness told CBS3 the scene turned chaotic shortly after shots were fired. “A lot of consistent gunshots, between like six to eight,” he told Eyewitness News. “I...
Bucks County, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Rapper PnB Rock Pleads Guilty In 2019 Marijuana, Stolen Gun Charges, Bucks County Officials Say

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Philadelphia rapper has pleaded guilty to charges related to a 2019 arrest where Bucks County officials confiscated five pounds of marijuana, a stolen .40-caliber handgun and more than $33,000 cash. Officials say 29-year-old Rakim Hasheem Allen, who goes by the stage name PnB Rock, entered an open guilty plea to one count of possession with intent to deliver and one count of receiving stolen property. Allen was sentenced to 36 months of probation on each count, running concurrently. He also has to complete 100 hours of community service. His supervision was permitted to be transferred to...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Police Release Surveillance Video Of Teens Attacking Philadelphia Delivery Driver

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department released video Monday of the brutal assault on a delivery driver who is now fighting for his life. Authorities are trying to track down all of the teens responsible. The video shows the assault on Zach Lean, who was in his car on Christian Street last Tuesday when authorities said around eight teen rode up on bicycles and attacked him. https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15116066/2021/08/Aggravated-Assault-303-Christian-St-DC-21-03-038297.mp4 One of those teens turned himself in on Sunday. Herbert Morrison, 19, is charged with recklessly endangering another person, aggravated assault, and conspiracy. Lean’s wife Christine told CBS3 she is a forgiving person and said despite...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Archdiocese Of Philadelphia Requiring Face Mask For All Students, Staff And Visitors On School Property

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is following the Philadelphia School District in requiring all students and staff to wear a mask for the upcoming school year. The face coverings will be mandatory in all Catholic schools, the chief communication officer says. All students, faculty, staff, and visitors must wear a mask on school property. The archdiocese will reevaluate its policy continuously based on transmission levels in the community.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed In Carroll Park, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun violence continues to take its toll on Philadelphia as a man is shot and killed in the city’s Carroll Park neighborhood. It happened at around 1 a.m. Monday inside of a home on the 5200 block of Master Street. Police found the victim shot in the chest on the third floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are searching for the gunman and a motive. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Yardley, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Yardley Police Chief Joseph Kelly Recounts Moment He Was Shot Responding To Probation Assist Call

YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS) — One week after being shot in the line of duty, a Bucks County police chief is speaking only to CBS3 about the moment he saw that shotgun fire and the outpouring of support he’s received since. Yardley Borough Police Chief Joseph Kelly spoke with Eyewitness News on Wednesday. “I have been in situations that have been tense and unpredictable, but, no, I’ve never been shot at before,” Kelly said. Kelly has been in law enforcement for more than 35 years, the last six-and-a-half as chief of police for Yardley Borough, a call that spans generations. “My dad was a...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man, Woman Shot In Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and a woman are recovering after they were shot in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. The double shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at West Chelten and Wayne Avenues. The victims were rushed to the hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Upper Gwynedd Township, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Upper Gwynedd Township Police Searching For Vandalism Responsible For ‘No Vax’ Graffiti At Numerous Locations Throughout Township

UPPER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public’s help to find the vandals responsible for spray-painting anti-vax messages at numerous locations through two townships. Upper Gwynedd Township police posted about the incident on Facebook Wednesday. Images of the vandalism show “no vax” graffiti written in red spray paint at numerous locations throughout Valley Forge, Sumneytown Pike and Supplee Road. Police also say the vandals were “busy” with Towamencin Township, which is adjacent to the area. “The last time we had a rash of these types of incidents, tips provided to our social media were able to successfully identify the actor. We really appreciated your help then and would welcome any help anyone can provide. Thank You,” Upper Gwynedd Township police wrote.

Comments / 2

Community Policy