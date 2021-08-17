Teen Girl Shot Twice In Head On Tioga Basketball Court, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a teen girl was shot on a basketball court in Philadelphia’s Tioga section Tuesday night. It happened on the 1900 block of West Ontario Street just before 9 p.m.

Police say the 15-year-old girl was shot once in the face and once in the head. She is currently in extremely critical condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .