NHL

Ocean City Becomes “Gritty City”

By mvitale
ocnjdaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGritty is not exactly the word that comes to mind when describing the family-friendly resort town known as Ocean City. But when Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty rolled into town Tuesday evening on his bicycle — followed by a Flyers bus, a DJ and emergency vehicles courtesy of Ocean City — hockey fans lined the downtown streets and the Boardwalk to cheer him on.

