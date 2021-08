With only one more month of waiting ahead of us, Halloween Horror Nights fans now have a complete look at what is in store for them at Universal Studios Orlando, including extravagant mazes, scares zones, and live performances. While this year's festivities will feature mazes inspired by beloved properties like The Haunting of Hill House, Beetlejuice, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, it will also feature a number of mazes honoring original creations and that celebrate the 30 years of terror the attraction has been delivering fans. Check out the full details of this year's event below, which runs select nights from September 3rd through October 31st. You can grab tickets at www.Orlando.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.