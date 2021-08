The injury bug bit Carson Wentz again when the Indianapolis Colts and he opted for foot surgery to take care of an injury that dated back to his high school days. While Wentz’s timetable was 5-to-12 weeks until he could return, he could reportedly be ready for Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. Colts owner Jim Irsay pumped the brakes a little bit. While the Colts have Sam Ehlinger and Jacob Eason taking the starter’s reps in his absence, Wentz will get the spot back when he is healthy.