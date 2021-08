A true nailbiter and worth every penny. If you’re a fan of an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel, that was pretty nearly game of the year. And if you got up to the fridge for a beer in the third inning, by the time you got back to the couch, it would’ve been the fifth. That game just flew by — 122 pitches for the Marlins, 119 for the Braves, time of game a crisp two hours and 33 minutes.