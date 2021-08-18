Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis-based Calumet to invest $2.7M in recently-acquired wax maker

By Susan Orr
Ibj.com
 8 days ago

Indianapolis-based Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP, which acquired Muncie-based wax-maker Paralogics LLC in March 2020, is now planning to expand the operation. Calumet announced Tuesday that it plans to invest $2.7 million at the Muncie site, which now operates as Calumet Paralogics LLC. The investment will add new equipment and capabilities at the facility, and Calumet expects to hire up to 20 more employees there by 2025.

www.ibj.com

Comments / 0

 

