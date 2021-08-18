40+ Accountability friends wanted!

I am writing this to get some advice. I have been following my lifestyle eating change to the tee. The first 5 weeks I lost 6 pounds. It was an up and down process, lose 1 lb, gain .25 back then drop again. However, I am hitting a wall this time. My weight is consistently going up daily with no change to my diet. I have increased my water to help flush out salts. I am 64 years old, have Hashimoto's Disease and have had weight issues all of my life. I have hit a weight that is totally not good for me and I HAVE to get this weight off so this is a cry for help! Has anyone experienced this and if so, what did you do???