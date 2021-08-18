Cancel
Fitness

40+ Accountability friends wanted!

By rockymountaindawn
 8 days ago

New to MFP and would love some extra motivation and encouragement. 10 yrs ago i was 220 lbs. And became a member of a low carb group and lost 60 pounds in 6 months. (Im rediculously competative).. anyway, I kept a few of the habbits i developed back then (mainly IF)..but over the years ive gotten pretty lax on my diet. I starting to see the scale gradually go up and i seriously need to catch it before its totally out of control.

Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

🍃🍂September Daily Log & Weigh in Challenge 🍂🍃

September is just around the corner, and it’s time to get logging consistently again. I fight logging, but when I do it, I lose weight. I also do better when I weigh in each day. Let’s try this together for September, and see what happens. Everyone is welcome to jump...
Fitnessmyfitnesspal.com

I need an accountability buddy

I am Jessica, I am 35 and sometimes my relationship with food sucks . I am in the 280s really needing to lose weight. I do have aspergers. I am also passing a kidney stone and I need to watch the sodium or my feet swell. I am thinking about going back to a dietitian.
Workoutsmyfitnesspal.com

Starting my weightloss journey!

I’m 23.. and I’m currently starting my 140 pound weightloss goal. If anyone has any tips, healthy recipes, workouts they know of feel free to reach out. I’m kinda overwhelmed and scared to start this journey but I know in the end it will all be worth it. I’m looking forward to making new friends and connecting with people who relate.
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Question on losing weight

Input your info into MFP. It will tell you how many calories to eat. The key in losing weight, and take this from someone who has lost over 189 pounds, is to make small, SUSTAINABLE changes. this is a long term effort. not a sprint. you will not lose weight fast. you will not lose weight every week. you will have weeks on end with NO weight loss. its normal. trust the process.
Fitnessmyfitnesspal.com

Struggling to get enough protein

You'll find a good source of info here on good that are high in protein:. 140g does not sound unrealistic as a goal even without protein shakes. I'm new to this and not really paid enough attention to diet before. I'm active with a BMI of 25. Got a few lbs of fat that I want to shift. However I'm struggling to get protein anywhere near the target.
Fitnessmyfitnesspal.com

Congratulating undereating

I see many more comments on the community boards by people expressing concern when someone reports 800 or 1000 calories a day. I was under the impression that simply being under the calorie goal was being congratulated, but I must say I haven't paid that much attention. I wonder how many people actually look at someone's diary (to see how much they were under) before commenting on/liking their post saying they stayed under their calorie goal ?
Fitnessmyfitnesspal.com

100 day challenge - anyone care to join me ?

If your weight is increasing, you are eating over your maintenance calories. It is a logging issue or your calories have been calculated incorrectly. Either way, you are eating too much. Not eating back exercise calories is not advisable as it can result in consuming too few calories, especially with...
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Is starvation mode really a thing?

Starvation mode is a thing ("adaptive thermogenesis") but it's a response to LONG TERM calorie restriction (like years). 11 weeks wouldn't really count. You're losing an average of almost two lbs per week-- which is a reasonable rate. Starvation mode isn't really a thing, but there are a few things...
Fitnessmyfitnesspal.com

Looking for accountability partners

I have been working from home since March of 2020 and I've put on a lot of weight. I have 50 pounds to lose. I started my weight loss journey today. So far so good. I'm looking for people to help keep me on the right path. Replies. Posts: 30...
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

I reached my goal and lost 130 pounds!!

After suffering from morbid obesity for most of my life, I lost 130 pounds so I could look good on stage. I am a 23 year old music artist who finally gained the confidence to play local gigs!. So here's the story:. At 330 pounds and just 22 years old,...
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Weight loss....attempt number.....I need friends

I have started my weight loss journey again. Not even sure which attempt this is. I need friends though. I need motivation to keep it up and people to share progress with going through the same struggle I am. Basically...I need friends. Replies. Posts: 203 Member. Feel free to add...
Fitnessmyfitnesspal.com

Looking for friends who post and chat.

I'm looking for friends to join me on this weight loss journey who actively post on their walls and like to join in discussions. Personally I like to have a handful of friends so I can encourage, motivate and keep track of whats being posted because to be honest, I don't see the point of adding people if I don't interact with them.
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

I need help!

I am writing this to get some advice. I have been following my lifestyle eating change to the tee. The first 5 weeks I lost 6 pounds. It was an up and down process, lose 1 lb, gain .25 back then drop again. However, I am hitting a wall this time. My weight is consistently going up daily with no change to my diet. I have increased my water to help flush out salts. I am 64 years old, have Hashimoto's Disease and have had weight issues all of my life. I have hit a weight that is totally not good for me and I HAVE to get this weight off so this is a cry for help! Has anyone experienced this and if so, what did you do???
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

how the f. am I staying at the same weight

A week at the same weight is not at all unusual. 6kg in about 18 days is an awful lot to have lost...a lot of that is going to be water. Stay the course and don't expect the same type of loss you had in that first month. One pound loss per week is what you need to shoot for.
Workoutsmyfitnesspal.com

Finding Success in Commitment

I'm new to the virtual fitness journey. Growing up I played many competitive sports... but after becoming a mom and living real adult life, my weight got away from me. I started my journey 20 days ago (I don't own a scale so I don't know what I've lost), but I feel more fit than I have in a loong time. The app allows me to easily own my caloric intake and along with my Garmin watch, I track my fitness.
Workoutsmyfitnesspal.com

Ultimate Accountability Challenge, September...Personal Success and Friendly Support

We enthusiastically welcome newcomers and ongoing team members!. The Ultimate Accountability Challenge (UAC) provides both weight losers and maintainers with incredible accountability partners AND an emphasis on life-changing healthy basic habits. This is not the flash-in-the-pan 'biggest anything" short-term challenge. This is the real deal!!. The 3 Big Rules accountability...
WorkoutsMindBodyGreen

A 15-Minute Body & Mind Energizer Workout, Perfect For The Morning

Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Suki Clements.
Weight LossGreatist

Mind Over Matter: Do Subliminal Messages Work for Weight Loss?

Not all weight loss programs feel like they’re ripped from the pages of a 1950s Good Housekeeping magazine. These days, some folks say getting your mind right is just as important as counting calories. Take subliminal weight loss plans, for instance. Sound too woo-woo to be true? Here’s everything you...
Fitnessmyfitnesspal.com

Hi there :)

My name is Sarah. I am almost 31 and from Canada. About eight years ago, I went through a bit of a dark time (which lasted about six years.) In that time, I gained about 38 pounds- I went from 142 to 180. Things are going much better for me now, but I haven't managed to get rid of the weight. I recently got engaged and want to lose 30-40 lbs before my wedding next summer, and keep it off! I find it easier to watch what I eat than to force myself to exercise... I need all the support and motivation I can get!

