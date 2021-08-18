40+ Accountability friends wanted!
New to MFP and would love some extra motivation and encouragement. 10 yrs ago i was 220 lbs. And became a member of a low carb group and lost 60 pounds in 6 months. (Im rediculously competative).. anyway, I kept a few of the habbits i developed back then (mainly IF)..but over the years ive gotten pretty lax on my diet. I starting to see the scale gradually go up and i seriously need to catch it before its totally out of control.community.myfitnesspal.com
Comments / 0